Naked woman who led police on 70-mile chase through metro Phoenix in stolen MCSO truck sentenced

Lisa Luna, a naked woman who stole a Maricopa County Sheriff's Office pickup truck in January and led police on a 70-mile high-speed chase through metro Phoenix, was sentenced to prison on Thursday.

