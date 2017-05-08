Music, food and culture mesh in 2017 Cinco de Mayo Phoenix Festival
From wandering mariachi bands, to a plethora of traditional Mexican food, the 2017 Cinco de Mayo Phoenix Festival brought a show to the heart of downtown Phoenix.
