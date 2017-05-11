Mother of son killed by Phoenix polic...

Mother of son killed by Phoenix police seeks 'justice' from City Council

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Lorenza Valdez wants an independent investigation and the firing of the officer who shot and killed her son, 24-year-old Francisco Valdez, on March 23. Mother of son killed by Phoenix police seeks 'justice' from City Council Lorenza Valdez wants an independent investigation and the firing of the officer who shot and killed her son, 24-year-old Francisco Valdez, on March 23. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2plNpwt Lorenza Valdez holds an image of her son, 24-year-old Francisco Valdez, outside Phoenix City Hall on May 10, 2017. The mother of a man who was fatally shot by a Phoenix police officer addressed City Council members on Wednesday to call for "justice" for her son.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
City Data forum sucks!!! (Aug '10) Tue Kanawha Reprobate 95
prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10) Tue pacoisgod 122
Goodwill of Central Arizona Ceo makes $432,684 ... (Mar '15) May 8 nice 15
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) May 7 chuckles 1,152
we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13) May 7 Youming 49
meth addicts (Jul '11) May 7 Barb on Myrtle 7
Www.azfamily.com May 6 only14me 2
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,441 • Total comments across all topics: 280,922,850

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC