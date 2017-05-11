Lorenza Valdez wants an independent investigation and the firing of the officer who shot and killed her son, 24-year-old Francisco Valdez, on March 23. Mother of son killed by Phoenix police seeks 'justice' from City Council Lorenza Valdez wants an independent investigation and the firing of the officer who shot and killed her son, 24-year-old Francisco Valdez, on March 23. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2plNpwt Lorenza Valdez holds an image of her son, 24-year-old Francisco Valdez, outside Phoenix City Hall on May 10, 2017. The mother of a man who was fatally shot by a Phoenix police officer addressed City Council members on Wednesday to call for "justice" for her son.

