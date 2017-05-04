Mom-to-Be Brie Bella Thanks Fans for Their Support After Hospital ''Scare''
Total Divas star Brie Bella , who is over nine-months-pregnant, had quite the scary situation earlier in the week when she and husband Daniel Bryan had to go in the hospital in Phoenix, AZ., and stay overnight for testing on their unborn daughter. Luckily it turns out that the baby, whom they've already decided to name Birdie , is going to be okay.
