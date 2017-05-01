May concert guide for Phoenix: Chris Stapleton, Zac Brown Band, the Weeknd, Chainsmokers
Chris Stapleton, Zac Brown Band, the Weeknd, the Chainsmokers, Chris Brown, Chris Tomlin, New Kids on the Block, Train, Dead & Company, Bassrush Massive, John Legend, Brian Wilson and Blue October are among the concerts playing Phoenix in May. May concert guide for Phoenix: Chris Stapleton, Zac Brown Band, the Weeknd, Chainsmokers Chris Stapleton, Zac Brown Band, the Weeknd, the Chainsmokers, Chris Brown, Chris Tomlin, New Kids on the Block, Train, Dead & Company, Bassrush Massive, John Legend, Brian Wilson and Blue October are among the concerts playing Phoenix in May. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2oZFss0 Chris Stapleton, Zac Brown Band, the Weeknd and the Chainsmokers are among the higher-profile artists playing metro Phoenix in May 2017, whose other highlights range from Brian Wilson doing "Pet Sounds" to the Damned .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guadalupe Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|4 hr
|Musikologist
|17
|Obama: Any misconduct at VA will be punished (May '14)
|Apr 28
|DeltaVetWife
|6
|Spinal Patient needs help with pain (Jan '11)
|Apr 28
|DeltaVetWife
|19
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Apr 26
|chuckles
|1,144
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|Apr 26
|elenasan37
|48
|Armpit Airline
|Apr 22
|Citizen
|2
|When are they going to make movie about Pat Til...
|Apr 20
|Whiny1
|3
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC