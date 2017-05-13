Man leads state troopers on foot chase across Loop 202 in Phoenix State troopers chased a man on foot on Loop 202 west of 40th Street Friday morning. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2qC4ClA Just after 3 a.m. Friday, a 43-year-old man led state troopers on a foot chase across Loop 202, west of 40th Street in Phoenix.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.