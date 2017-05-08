Man held in Phoenix 'Serial Street Shooter' case
Aaron Saucedo was arrested this week in connection with a fatal shooting in 2015 and is being considered a "person of interest" in the Serial Street Shootings that terrorized the Phoenix area over four months in 2016. Man held in Phoenix 'Serial Street Shooter' case PHOENIX -- Aaron Saucedo was arrested this week in connection with a fatal shooting in 2015 and is being considered a "person of interest" in the Serial Street Shootings that terrorized the Phoenix area over four months in 2016.
