Infusion's Espresso and Orange Juice:...

Infusion's Espresso and Orange Juice: How Does It Taste?

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Phoenix New Times

In polite society, we keep our pulpy citrus in a glass, and we put powerful coffee extract in a tiny cup. These containers stay a safe distance away from each other, preferably on opposite sides of a breakfast plate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
City Data forum sucks!!! (Aug '10) 10 hr Kanawha Reprobate 95
prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10) 20 hr pacoisgod 122
Goodwill of Central Arizona Ceo makes $432,684 ... (Mar '15) Mon nice 15
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Sun chuckles 1,152
we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13) May 7 Youming 49
meth addicts (Jul '11) May 7 Barb on Myrtle 7
Www.azfamily.com May 6 only14me 2
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,188 • Total comments across all topics: 280,909,184

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC