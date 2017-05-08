Infusion's Espresso and Orange Juice: How Does It Taste?
In polite society, we keep our pulpy citrus in a glass, and we put powerful coffee extract in a tiny cup. These containers stay a safe distance away from each other, preferably on opposite sides of a breakfast plate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City Data forum sucks!!! (Aug '10)
|10 hr
|Kanawha Reprobate
|95
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|20 hr
|pacoisgod
|122
|Goodwill of Central Arizona Ceo makes $432,684 ... (Mar '15)
|Mon
|nice
|15
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Sun
|chuckles
|1,152
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|May 7
|Youming
|49
|meth addicts (Jul '11)
|May 7
|Barb on Myrtle
|7
|Www.azfamily.com
|May 6
|only14me
|2
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC