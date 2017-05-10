Hunt Mortgage Group Opens a New Office in Phoenix, Arizona

NEW YORK, May 15, 2017 -- Hunt Mortgage Group, a leader in financing commercial real estate throughout the United States, announced today that it has opened a production office in Phoenix, Arizona and has hired Matthew Frank to oversee the local effort. Frank was named Vice President in Hunt Mortgage Group's Small Balance Loan Group. He is responsible for sourcing and closing Freddie Mac small balance loans nationwide, with a focus on the southwest region of the United States. He will report to Mark Besharaty, Director and Rick Warren, Senior Managing Director at Hunt Mortgage Group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.