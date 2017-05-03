Here's Your Guide to May's First Friday in Downtown Phoenix
It's your first chance to explore More Art on Moreland, a new hub for visual and performance art located on Moreland Street between Second and Third streets. Check it out between 4 and 10 p.m. on Friday, May 5. For parents in search of childcare options, there's a new Date Night Drop-Off program at Phoenix Center for the Arts , where you can pay $25 for one child to enjoy a night of pizza and creative classes that runs from 6 to 8:30 p.m. And of course, First Friday offerings also include plenty of exhibitions, and free performances.
