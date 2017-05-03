Here's Your Guide to May's First Frid...

Here's Your Guide to May's First Friday in Downtown Phoenix

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Phoenix New Times

It's your first chance to explore More Art on Moreland, a new hub for visual and performance art located on Moreland Street between Second and Third streets. Check it out between 4 and 10 p.m. on Friday, May 5. For parents in search of childcare options, there's a new Date Night Drop-Off program at Phoenix Center for the Arts , where you can pay $25 for one child to enjoy a night of pizza and creative classes that runs from 6 to 8:30 p.m. And of course, First Friday offerings also include plenty of exhibitions, and free performances.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 8 hr chuckles 1,147
Www.azfamily.com 22 hr Gomer 1
Guadalupe Music Emporium (Oct '12) Mon Musikologist 17
News Obama: Any misconduct at VA will be punished (May '14) Apr 28 DeltaVetWife 6
Spinal Patient needs help with pain (Jan '11) Apr 28 DeltaVetWife 19
we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13) Apr 26 elenasan37 48
Armpit Airline Apr 22 Citizen 2
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Maricopa County was issued at May 04 at 1:55AM MST

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,349 • Total comments across all topics: 280,761,854

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC