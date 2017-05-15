Here's When The Van Buren Will Open in Downtown Phoenix
If you've been wondering when downtown Phoenix music venue The Van Buren is going to open its doors, we've finally got an answer for you: August. Local concert promoter Stateside Presdents announced on Monday that the eagerly awaited concert spot, which is located at Fourth Avenue and Van Buren Street, will start hosting shows in late August.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|22 hr
|Quirky
|193,140
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Sat
|smor-ty
|233
|People who lie in court
|May 13
|Bullied
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|May 11
|chuckles
|1,153
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|May 11
|pacoisgod
|123
|City Data forum sucks!!! (Aug '10)
|May 9
|Kanawha Reprobate
|95
|Goodwill of Central Arizona Ceo makes $432,684 ... (Mar '15)
|May 8
|nice
|15
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC