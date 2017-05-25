Get Your Drinks Delivered in Under an Hour with Three New Phoenix Booze Delivery Apps
This weekend, you can really amp up your couch-potato game with two new booze delivery services that will make the beer run for you in less time than it would take for you to get dressed and out the door. The goPuff convenience store delivery service is now offering Phoenix residents living in Tempe or in parts of downtown Phoenix and Scottsdale delivery service of everything from toilet paper to frozen pizza, and now, beer and wine.
