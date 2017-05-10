Fleet Foxes Are Coming to Downtown Ph...

Fleet Foxes Are Coming to Downtown Phoenix

7 hrs ago

Presented by Stateside and Live Nation, this show's part of an international tour in support of Fleet Foxes' forthcoming record, Crack-Up, which is out via Nonesuch Records on June 16. In case you'd like to be more than prepared to groove along come September, the new album is now available for preorder and includes "an exclusive, limited-edition print featuring artwork by Hiroshi Hamaya" through the Nonesuch website . The lead single's called "Third of May / Odaigahara," but we're hoping for some "Ragged Wood," too.

Phoenix, AZ

