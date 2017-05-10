Fleet Foxes Are Coming to Downtown Phoenix
Presented by Stateside and Live Nation, this show's part of an international tour in support of Fleet Foxes' forthcoming record, Crack-Up, which is out via Nonesuch Records on June 16. In case you'd like to be more than prepared to groove along come September, the new album is now available for preorder and includes "an exclusive, limited-edition print featuring artwork by Hiroshi Hamaya" through the Nonesuch website . The lead single's called "Third of May / Odaigahara," but we're hoping for some "Ragged Wood," too.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City Data forum sucks!!! (Aug '10)
|17 hr
|Kanawha Reprobate
|95
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|Tue
|pacoisgod
|122
|Goodwill of Central Arizona Ceo makes $432,684 ... (Mar '15)
|Mon
|nice
|15
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Sun
|chuckles
|1,152
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|May 7
|Youming
|49
|meth addicts (Jul '11)
|May 7
|Barb on Myrtle
|7
|Www.azfamily.com
|May 6
|only14me
|2
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC