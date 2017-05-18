Family of missing Phoenix mom: 'We fear the worst' Family of missing Phoenix mom: 'We fear the worst' Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2rt3EWg Christine Mustafa of Phoenix has been missing since May 10, 2017. Her family says it's unlike her to leave without checking in on her children, ages 15 and 8 months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.