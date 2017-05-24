Explore Your Inner Geek at Phoenix Comicon
The streets of downtown Phoenix will be taken over this weekend by Super Men and Women, Warrior Princesses, Jedis and many, many other comic book, sci-fi and fantasy characters as Phoenix Comicon 2017 converges on the city. The highly anticipated pop culture convention starts Thursday, May 25 and runs through Sunday, May 28. At Phoenix Comicon, you're invited to "Explore Your Inner Geek" along with over 100,000 of your fellow fans and cosplayers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Downtown Phoenix Journal.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Phoenix Police Officer Patrick Larrison, Bully ... (May '11)
|Mon
|Scarlet
|35
|Phoenix hits triple digits, predicted to hit 10...
|Mon
|Scarlet
|2
|Medical Question: Intruisive proceedures Vs Med...
|Mon
|Joe Smith
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|May 20
|chuckles
|1,155
|Obama: Any misconduct at VA will be punished (May '14)
|May 17
|Hope
|7
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|May 16
|Paul Bradford
|50
|World Mission Society Church of God Religious F... (Apr '12)
|May 16
|A sinner but is s...
|125
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC