Explore Your Inner Geek at Phoenix Comicon

The streets of downtown Phoenix will be taken over this weekend by Super Men and Women, Warrior Princesses, Jedis and many, many other comic book, sci-fi and fantasy characters as Phoenix Comicon 2017 converges on the city. The highly anticipated pop culture convention starts Thursday, May 25 and runs through Sunday, May 28. At Phoenix Comicon, you're invited to "Explore Your Inner Geek" along with over 100,000 of your fellow fans and cosplayers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Downtown Phoenix Journal.