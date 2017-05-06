Escaped sex offender had female accom...

Escaped sex offender had female accomplice, Phoenix police say

Phoenix police on Friday said 38-year-old Randy Layton was helped in his escape from a supervised outing by 38-year-old Amber Wilson.

