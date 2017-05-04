End of watch: Slain Phoenix Officer David Glasser honored with historical marker
Nearly one year after Phoenix police Officer David Glasser was shot and killed by an armed robbery suspect, dozens of family, friends and first responders gathered for the unveiling of a historical marker placed near where he was fatally injured. End of watch: Slain Phoenix Officer David Glasser honored with historical marker Nearly one year after Phoenix police Officer David Glasser was shot and killed by an armed robbery suspect, dozens of family, friends and first responders gathered for the unveiling of a historical marker placed near where he was fatally injured.
