Emma Stone sends gift to Phoenix teen behind epica
A Phoenix, Arizona, student filmed an elaborate music video to ask Emma Stone to Arcadia High School prom. Jacob Staudenmaier admits he doesn't sing well, but the video is worth watching.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KBMT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama: Any misconduct at VA will be punished (May '14)
|Fri
|DeltaVetWife
|6
|Spinal Patient needs help with pain (Jan '11)
|Fri
|DeltaVetWife
|19
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Apr 26
|chuckles
|1,144
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|Apr 26
|elenasan37
|48
|Armpit Airline
|Apr 22
|Citizen
|2
|When are they going to make movie about Pat Til...
|Apr 20
|Whiny1
|3
|Phoenix Police Officer Patrick Larrison, Bully ... (May '11)
|Apr 17
|Bro
|34
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC