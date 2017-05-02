DPS identifies Phoenix motorcyclist, Sun City woman killed on I-17
Motorcyclist Johnny Youngblood, 38, of Phoenix, had crashed on the interstate and was being helped by 53-year-old Beverly Click, of Sun City, when they were stuck and killed by a minivan that was driving through the crash scene. DPS identifies Phoenix motorcyclist, Sun City woman killed on I-17 Motorcyclist Johnny Youngblood, 38, of Phoenix, had crashed on the interstate and was being helped by 53-year-old Beverly Click, of Sun City, when they were stuck and killed by a minivan that was driving through the crash scene.
