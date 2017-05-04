DJs Roya and Funkfinger on Four Years of Tongue Tied Dance Parties in Phoenix
In Pound For The Sound , we get technical with local musicians about what gear they use to create their signature tones. Tongue Tied collaborators Michele Chinichian and Jay Wiggins consider their work on the decks a labor of love as opposed to a profession.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|19 hr
|chuckles
|1,149
|Www.azfamily.com
|Wed
|Gomer
|1
|Guadalupe Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|May 1
|Musikologist
|17
|Obama: Any misconduct at VA will be punished (May '14)
|Apr 28
|DeltaVetWife
|6
|Spinal Patient needs help with pain (Jan '11)
|Apr 28
|DeltaVetWife
|19
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|Apr 26
|elenasan37
|48
|Armpit Airline
|Apr 22
|Citizen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC