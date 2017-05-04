DJs Roya and Funkfinger on Four Years...

DJs Roya and Funkfinger on Four Years of Tongue Tied Dance Parties in Phoenix

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Phoenix New Times

In Pound For The Sound , we get technical with local musicians about what gear they use to create their signature tones. Tongue Tied collaborators Michele Chinichian and Jay Wiggins consider their work on the decks a labor of love as opposed to a profession.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 19 hr chuckles 1,149
Www.azfamily.com Wed Gomer 1
Guadalupe Music Emporium (Oct '12) May 1 Musikologist 17
News Obama: Any misconduct at VA will be punished (May '14) Apr 28 DeltaVetWife 6
Spinal Patient needs help with pain (Jan '11) Apr 28 DeltaVetWife 19
we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13) Apr 26 elenasan37 48
Armpit Airline Apr 22 Citizen 2
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Maricopa County was issued at May 05 at 3:08AM MST

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,743 • Total comments across all topics: 280,792,129

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC