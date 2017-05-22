Cultivating Connections at CultivEAT 2017

Lovers of locally sourced food, rejoice! The 3rd Annual CultivEAT Farm-to-Table Dinner in downtown Phoenix promotes both local farm-grown food from places like Crow's Dairy , Pinnacle Farms , Simple Farms and many others, as well as local restaurants and chefs who shape Arizona-grown food into delicious dishes. Roosevelt Growhouse will host the event Sunday, June 4 from 7 to 10 p.m. at their new location in the Roosevelt Row Arts District.

