Court records: Man nearly decapitates mother in killing after heated argument in Phoenix
A 31-year-old man is in custody on a charge of killing his mother by nearly decapitating her with a kitchen knife in Phoenix, court records say. Court records: Man nearly decapitates mother in killing after heated argument in Phoenix A 31-year-old man is in custody on a charge of killing his mother by nearly decapitating her with a kitchen knife in Phoenix, court records say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|1 hr
|chuckles
|1,153
|meth addicts (Jul '11)
|12 hr
|Minor
|8
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|15 hr
|pacoisgod
|123
|City Data forum sucks!!! (Aug '10)
|Tue
|Kanawha Reprobate
|95
|Goodwill of Central Arizona Ceo makes $432,684 ... (Mar '15)
|May 8
|nice
|15
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|May 7
|Youming
|49
|Www.azfamily.com
|May 6
|only14me
|2
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC