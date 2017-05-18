Court records: Man charged in 6 Phoenix Circle K robberies liked Slim Jims Man charged with 6 Phoenix Circle K robberies liked Slim Jims, court records say. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2qUd6on Michael Samson, 20, has been charged in connection with six Circle Ks being robbed in the span of a few hours, Phoenix police say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.