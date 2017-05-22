Costs rise in suit over immigration patrols in metro Phoenix
A racial profiling case involving former Sheriff Joe Arpaio that has already cost taxpayers in metropolitan Phoenix nearly $66 million over the last nine years is about to get more expensive. Officials gave preliminary approval Monday to $26 million in additional spending to cover the costs of complying with a court-ordered overhaul of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, which in 2013 was found to have found Latinos were profiled during the former sheriff's immigration patrols.
