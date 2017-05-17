Cool Phoenix-area temperatures will soon give way to warm-up Cool Phoenix temps will quickly give way to warm-up Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2roRpd9 Junior Casselman fishes at Papago Park in Phoenix, where the temperature has passed 100 degrees, on May 4, 2017. Courtney Pedroza/azcentral.com Tubers enjoy the first day on the river as Salt River Tubing opens for the summer season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.