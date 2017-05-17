Changing the skyline: Arizona Center to get 31-story residential tower in downtown Phoenix
Changing the skyline: Arizona Center to get 31-story residential tower in downtown Phoenix A 31-story residential tower with 350 units is planned for the Arizona Center in downtown Phoenix. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2roSd1Q A 31-story residential tower is proposed for the grass area to the left of the office tower at the Arizona Center in downtown Phoenix.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama: Any misconduct at VA will be punished (May '14)
|3 hr
|Hope
|7
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|18 hr
|Paul Bradford
|50
|World Mission Society Church of God Religious F... (Apr '12)
|21 hr
|A sinner but is s...
|125
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Tue
|chuckles
|1,154
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|Tue
|Johnny
|125
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Sun
|Quirky
|193,140
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|May 13
|smor-ty
|233
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC