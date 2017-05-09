The chance for rain in the Phoenix area will increase overnight Monday and into early Tuesday, the National Weather Service said, before tapering off late Tuesday and warming up later in the week. Chance of rain in Phoenix area to increase late Monday, into Tuesday The chance for rain in the Phoenix area will increase overnight Monday and into early Tuesday, the National Weather Service said, before tapering off late Tuesday and warming up later in the week.

The Arizona Republic.