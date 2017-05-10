Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan thank fan...

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan thank fans after Birdie born

23 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

'We couldn't be happier': Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan thank fans for 'support' after welcoming firstborn daughter Birdie Daniels Days after giving birth to her daughter Birdie Daniels on Tuesday night, Brie Bella thanked her fans via a YouTube video filmed Thursday and posted Friday. Her husband and fellow WWE star Daniel Bryan was seen standing beside 33-year-old Brie as she sat in her Phoenix, Arizona hospital bed, their newborn in her lap.

