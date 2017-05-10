Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan thank fans after Birdie born

'We couldn't be happier': Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan thank fans for 'support' after welcoming firstborn daughter Birdie Daniels Days after giving birth to her daughter Birdie Daniels on Tuesday night, Brie Bella thanked her fans via a YouTube video filmed Thursday and posted Friday. Her husband and fellow WWE star Daniel Bryan was seen standing beside 33-year-old Brie as she sat in her Phoenix, Arizona hospital bed, their newborn in her lap.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.