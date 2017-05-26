Artist Ann Morton Recycles and 'Retha...

Artist Ann Morton Recycles and 'Rethanks'

Phoenix fiber artist Ann Morton has learned a bundle about trash the past several months - including the fact that there's too much of it. But as she rode with garbage-truck drivers and tried her hand at the conveyor belts where operators sort through recyclables, she developed new ideas on how trash - from broken doll heads to ubiquitous cardboard food containers - interfaces with her art practice.

