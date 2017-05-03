Arrest warrant for Arizona sex offender who escaped rehab
This undated photo provided by the Arizona Department of Health Services shows Randy Layton, 37, as they seek the public's help in locating him. Authorities are warning that Layton is a potentially dangerous sex offender who escaped from an Arizona state hospital rehabilitation program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|12 hr
|chuckles
|1,147
|Www.azfamily.com
|Wed
|Gomer
|1
|Guadalupe Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Mon
|Musikologist
|17
|Obama: Any misconduct at VA will be punished (May '14)
|Apr 28
|DeltaVetWife
|6
|Spinal Patient needs help with pain (Jan '11)
|Apr 28
|DeltaVetWife
|19
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|Apr 26
|elenasan37
|48
|Armpit Airline
|Apr 22
|Citizen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC