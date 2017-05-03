Arrest warrant for Arizona sex offend...

Arrest warrant for Arizona sex offender who escaped rehab

This undated photo provided by the Arizona Department of Health Services shows Randy Layton, 37, as they seek the public's help in locating him. Authorities are warning that Layton is a potentially dangerous sex offender who escaped from an Arizona state hospital rehabilitation program.

