Arizona's First Elly's Brunch And Cafe is Now Open in Central Phoenix

Arizona's first Elly's Brunch & Cafe is opening next week, and it's bringing its fluffy pancakes with it from Chicago. On Monday, May 8, Chicago favorite Elly's Brunch & Cafe opened its very first Arizona location, joining fellow Chicagoan Lou Malnati's Pizzeria in the ever-upgrading Uptown Plaza in central Phoenix.

