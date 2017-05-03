Arizona Republicans Just Launched A Last-Minute Attack on Planned Parenthood

We're almost at the end of the legislative session, and, just under the wire, state lawmakers have introduced an attack on Planned Parenthood that could have potentially disastrous consequences for women in Arizona. Tuesday, Republicans in both the House and the Senate introduced bills seeking to change who gets to control the distribution of Title X funds, which pay for things like birth control, cancer screenings, well-woman exams, fertility and pregnancy care, and testing for sexually transmitted infections.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.