April 2017 Restaurant Openings in Metro Phoenix

But that doesn't mean there wasn't something new to try in April: the Valley now has two more options for customizable pizza, a spot for dner kebab, candy-coated doughnuts, and more - including Belizean cuisine. Looking for something a little bit kitschy in the East Valley? Handlebar Diner might be your new favorite spot for simple diner-style fare, with a lot of appetizing comfort food options.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.