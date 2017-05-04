April 2017 Restaurant Openings in Metro Phoenix
But that doesn't mean there wasn't something new to try in April: the Valley now has two more options for customizable pizza, a spot for dner kebab, candy-coated doughnuts, and more - including Belizean cuisine. Looking for something a little bit kitschy in the East Valley? Handlebar Diner might be your new favorite spot for simple diner-style fare, with a lot of appetizing comfort food options.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|22 hr
|chuckles
|1,149
|Www.azfamily.com
|Wed
|Gomer
|1
|Guadalupe Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|May 1
|Musikologist
|17
|Obama: Any misconduct at VA will be punished (May '14)
|Apr 28
|DeltaVetWife
|6
|Spinal Patient needs help with pain (Jan '11)
|Apr 28
|DeltaVetWife
|19
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|Apr 26
|elenasan37
|48
|Armpit Airline
|Apr 22
|Citizen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC