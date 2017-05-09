ameriCANa Canned Craft Beer Festival at Hance Park
Professionally produced by HDE Agency in partnership with SanTan Brewing Company, the award winning, 7th annual ameriCANa Canned Craft Beer Festival is expanding to a new location this year at the Margaret T. Hance Park in Phoenix. Celebrating the canned craft beer revolution, ameriCANa is set for Saturday, May 13th from noon - 6 p.m. ameriCANa isn't just a festival, it's also a competition! The week before the festival, more than 40 certified craft beer judges gathered to taste and vote for their favorites in nine categories including IPA, American Pale Ale, English Pale Ale, Wheat Beers, Stouts and Porters, Ambers and Browns, Golds, Blondes, Pilsners and Light Lagers, Fruit, and Specialty Beer.
Read more at Downtown Phoenix Journal.
