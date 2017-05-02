American Home Shield Opens New Customer Care Center in Phoenix
American Home Shield has opened a new customer care center in Phoenix, Ariz., the company recently announced. The new customer care center, which will employ 250 customer service representatives by the end of this year, joins the company's other four centers across the country.
