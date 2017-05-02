American Home Shield Opens New Custom...

American Home Shield Opens New Customer Care Center in Phoenix

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Natl. Relocation & Real Estate

American Home Shield has opened a new customer care center in Phoenix, Ariz., the company recently announced. The new customer care center, which will employ 250 customer service representatives by the end of this year, joins the company's other four centers across the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Natl. Relocation & Real Estate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 8 hr chuckles 1,145
Guadalupe Music Emporium (Oct '12) Mon Musikologist 17
News Obama: Any misconduct at VA will be punished (May '14) Apr 28 DeltaVetWife 6
Spinal Patient needs help with pain (Jan '11) Apr 28 DeltaVetWife 19
we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13) Apr 26 elenasan37 48
Armpit Airline Apr 22 Citizen 2
When are they going to make movie about Pat Til... Apr 20 Whiny1 3
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,316 • Total comments across all topics: 280,730,006

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC