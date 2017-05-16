Aia Symposium Series: Impact Phoenix | Past and Future City

Aia Symposium Series: Impact Phoenix ...

Read more: Downtown Phoenix Journal

Stephanie Meeks, author of the book, The Past and Future City asks, "If the places we live, work, and play help make up our identity, our community, our happiness, and even our health and well-being, shouldn't we work to make sure they're having a positive effect on us?" The AIA Phoenix Metro Chapter will explore this idea and more on May 22nd as they ask two of the valley's most influential leaders, Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton and former Phoenix Mayor Terry Goddard, to discuss their visions for Phoenix; reflecting on the past and looking toward the future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Downtown Phoenix Journal.

