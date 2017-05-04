Aaron Saucedo pleads not guilty to murder charge
A man identified as a person of interest in the serial street shootings case pled not guilty to an unrelated 1st degree murder charge Friday. In April Phoenix police arrested 23-year-old Aaron Juan Saucedo for the murder of 61-year-old Raul Romero.
