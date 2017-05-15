9 Free Art Shows to See This Friday i...

9 Free Art Shows to See This Friday in Downtown Phoenix

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Phoenix New Times

If you're looking for fresh art shows, Roosevelt Row is the place to start on Third Friday, May 19. That's where you'll find exhibits exploring immigrant experiences and consumer culture. But make time to hit other areas, including Grand Avenue, too.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama: Any misconduct at VA will be punished (May '14) 5 hr Hope 7
we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13) 19 hr Paul Bradford 50
World Mission Society Church of God Religious F... (Apr '12) 22 hr A sinner but is s... 125
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Tue chuckles 1,154
prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10) Tue Johnny 125
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Sun Quirky 193,140
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) May 13 smor-ty 233
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,911 • Total comments across all topics: 281,080,669

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC