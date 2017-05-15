9 Free Art Shows to See This Friday in Downtown Phoenix
If you're looking for fresh art shows, Roosevelt Row is the place to start on Third Friday, May 19. That's where you'll find exhibits exploring immigrant experiences and consumer culture. But make time to hit other areas, including Grand Avenue, too.
