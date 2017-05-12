4 Phoenix council seats up for electi...

4 Phoenix council seats up for election; 1 is competitive so far. Can Sal DiCiccio beat challengers?

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Only one incumbent running for re-election to the Phoenix City Council faces opposition in the Aug. 29 election. Councilman Sal DiCiccio has two opponents he could face on the ballot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) 22 hr nory 230
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Thu chuckles 1,153
meth addicts (Jul '11) Thu Minor 8
prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10) Thu pacoisgod 123
City Data forum sucks!!! (Aug '10) May 9 Kanawha Reprobate 95
Goodwill of Central Arizona Ceo makes $432,684 ... (Mar '15) May 8 nice 15
we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13) May 7 Youming 49
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,216 • Total comments across all topics: 280,974,581

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC