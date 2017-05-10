4 Phoenix-area restaurants on this week's list
Get details on restaurants cited by Maricopa County inspectors for four or more priority violations the week of April 24. 4 Phoenix-area restaurants on this week's list Get details on restaurants cited by Maricopa County inspectors for four or more priority violations the week of April 24. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2pwxwia Get details on restaurants cited by Maricopa County inspectors for four or more priority violations the week of April 24. A priority violation is a major violation that directly contributes to increasing the risk of food-borne illness or injury. If listed in the reports, remedies implemented during inspections are included.
