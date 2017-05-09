$15M for parks went to golf courses i...

$15M for parks went to golf courses in Phoenix -- will parks get repaid?

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Four years ago, Phoenix borrowed $15.6 million in parks funding to pay of debt from its struggling golf courses. $15M for parks went to golf courses in Phoenix -- will parks get repaid? Four years ago, Phoenix borrowed $15.6 million in parks funding to pay of debt from its struggling golf courses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10) 6 hr pacoisgod 122
Goodwill of Central Arizona Ceo makes $432,684 ... (Mar '15) Mon nice 15
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Sun chuckles 1,152
we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13) May 7 Youming 49
meth addicts (Jul '11) May 7 Barb on Myrtle 7
Www.azfamily.com May 6 only14me 2
News Obama: Any misconduct at VA will be punished (May '14) Apr 28 DeltaVetWife 6
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,312 • Total comments across all topics: 280,895,528

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC