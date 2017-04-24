YPD: Man flown to Phoenix following crash involving wall, house
Yuma Fire Department emergency personnel stand in front of a home in the 1800 block of Avenue A Thursday afternoon where a truck left the roadway, collided with the house and the house's carport collapsed on top of the truck. A 21-year-old man that was injured in the crash has been flown to Phoenix for care.
