YPD: Man flown to Phoenix following c...

YPD: Man flown to Phoenix following crash involving wall, house

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Yuma Fire Department emergency personnel stand in front of a home in the 1800 block of Avenue A Thursday afternoon where a truck left the roadway, collided with the house and the house's carport collapsed on top of the truck. A 21-year-old man that was injured in the crash has been flown to Phoenix for care.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama: Any misconduct at VA will be punished (May '14) 9 hr DeltaVetWife 6
Spinal Patient needs help with pain (Jan '11) 10 hr DeltaVetWife 19
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Apr 26 chuckles 1,144
we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13) Apr 26 elenasan37 48
Armpit Airline Apr 22 Citizen 2
When are they going to make movie about Pat Til... Apr 20 Whiny1 3
News Phoenix Police Officer Patrick Larrison, Bully ... (May '11) Apr 17 Bro 34
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at April 28 at 9:24AM MST

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,997 • Total comments across all topics: 280,642,092

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC