You Still Can't Find Great Mexican Food in Downtown Phoenix, and...
Cibo is a highlight of downtown Phoenix-area dining, but it would be nice to see similar independents closer to the city's core business district. With a spate of new openings in downtown Phoenix this season, including The Park and Chico Malo - not to mention the multimillion-dollar development projects that are slowly but surely transforming the downtown skyline - now seems like a pretty good time to consider the state of downtown Phoenix dining.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Add your comments below
