Wwe NXT Is Coming to Phoenix in May
The developmental brand of WWE, which has become insanely popular with wrestling geekdom in recent years, will be putting on a live event at Comerica Theatre on Thursday, May 4. And For those who aren't die-hard devotees of the squared circle, NXT is where many future WWE superstars hone their craft and develop their characters before being featured on shows like Raw or Smackdown Live . In some ways, it serves as a talent incubator and testing ground for pro wrestlers, including many sought-after stars from the independent scene and Japan, such as Kenta Kobayashi , Chris Hero , Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, and Asuka.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Would you bang Kim Tobin, Phoenix ABC News 15 (... (May '16)
|8 hr
|Tapper
|7
|Armpit Airline
|9 hr
|asking
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Thu
|chuckles
|1,134
|Review: M&P Venture Partners LLC (Mar '13)
|Apr 9
|Informant
|19
|City-Data Forum is based in North Korea! (Jun '11)
|Apr 9
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|16
|Open call , to organizations needing help with ...
|Apr 9
|Taxi
|1
|Ted Lindsay , help me find this man (Oct '14)
|Apr 7
|Steve
|5
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC