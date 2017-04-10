Wwe NXT Is Coming to Phoenix in May

The developmental brand of WWE, which has become insanely popular with wrestling geekdom in recent years, will be putting on a live event at Comerica Theatre on Thursday, May 4. And For those who aren't die-hard devotees of the squared circle, NXT is where many future WWE superstars hone their craft and develop their characters before being featured on shows like Raw or Smackdown Live . In some ways, it serves as a talent incubator and testing ground for pro wrestlers, including many sought-after stars from the independent scene and Japan, such as Kenta Kobayashi , Chris Hero , Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, and Asuka.

