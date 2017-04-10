Wrong-way crash kills 3 in Phoenix
An early morning wrong-way collision on a Phoenix freeway killed three young adults, the latest such wreck that has state officials trying to find ways to prevent the resulting deaths and injuries typically caused... An early morning wrong-way collision on a Phoenix freeway killed three young adults, the latest such wreck that has state officials trying to find ways to prevent the resulting deaths and injuries typically caused by impairment. Authorities say flames ripped across the roof of the Bellagio's shops and restaurants on the Las Vegas Strip as tourists watched the nighttime fire reflected in the iconic fountain show.
