World Bazaar & Phoenix Community Market Returns May 6

The World Bazaar & Phoenix Community Market returns after a successful inaugural year on Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the 19th Avenue and Camelback Park-and-Ride. The bi-annual event kicked off in May 2016 through a partnership between the city of Phoenix, Local First Arizona, and the International Rescue Committee of Phoenix with the idea to introduce the community to the variety of cultures that reside in the Valley.

