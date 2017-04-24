Why Pete Petrisko and Stacey Champion Want You to Take the Street Art Challenge
It's a street art challenge called Show It! Say It! Do It! And it's happening in downtown Phoenix from 6 p.m. on Friday, April 28, to 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 30. Organizers Stacey Champion and Pete Petrisko launched the event in April 2016. Now, they're hoping to make it an annual affair.
