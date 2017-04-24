Why Pete Petrisko and Stacey Champion Want You to Take the Street Art Challenge

It's a street art challenge called Show It! Say It! Do It! And it's happening in downtown Phoenix from 6 p.m. on Friday, April 28, to 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 30. Organizers Stacey Champion and Pete Petrisko launched the event in April 2016. Now, they're hoping to make it an annual affair.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.