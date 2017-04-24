Waymo testing self-driving car ride service in Arizona
Alphabet Inc's Waymo autonomous vehicle group will begin testing a self-driving car program for hundreds of families in Phoenix, Arizona and is buying 500 Chrysler minivans to do so, the companies said on Tuesday. Waymo unveils a self-driving Chrysler Pacifica minivan during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 8, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|17 hr
|chuckles
|1,141
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|Sun
|Song
|47
|Gay or Bi FaceTime (Jul '12)
|Sun
|Aztec0797
|8
|Armpit Airline
|Apr 22
|Citizen
|2
|When are they going to make movie about Pat Til...
|Apr 20
|Whiny1
|3
|Phoenix Police Officer Patrick Larrison, Bully ... (May '11)
|Apr 17
|Bro
|34
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Apr 15
|EAGLE EYE1
|193,135
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC