United Liberty Coalition: How can USA heal if we don't talk?
United Liberty Coalition: How can USA heal if we don't talk? Group member Eric Gotchie says the left preaches hate while the right tries to bring people together. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2pQIFLZ A young pro-Trump support group held a "Red, White and Blue Unity Rally" outside the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix on Saturday to call for unity among all the political parties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|5 hr
|Augie
|1,140
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|14 hr
|Song
|47
|Armpit Airline
|Sat
|Citizen
|2
|When are they going to make movie about Pat Til...
|Apr 20
|Whiny1
|3
|Phoenix Police Officer Patrick Larrison, Bully ... (May '11)
|Apr 17
|Bro
|34
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Apr 15
|EAGLE EYE1
|193,135
|Would you bang Kim Tobin, Phoenix ABC News 15 (... (May '16)
|Apr 15
|Test
|8
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC