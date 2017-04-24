U.S. man accused of taking loaded gun to CN Tower
An American man visiting Toronto is facing charges after police say he allegedly tried to take a loaded gun into the CN Tower. Toronto police say the man set off security scanners at the iconic landmark Friday afternoon and a search revealed a revolver in his backpack.
